WhatsApp launches Security Center: If spams, or unwanted calls bother you, here's what to do

WhatsApp has introduced a new global Security Center to combat spammers and unwanted contacts. The Security Center serves as a comprehensive resource where users can access information about safeguarding themselves and learn about the safety features integrated into the app.

The Security Center aims to raise awareness about the various measures users can take to protect their accounts and privacy. It also provides insights into the technology that underpins WhatsApp's commitment to providing a simple, reliable, private, and secure service.

The Security Center is available in English and ten Indian languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, and Gujarati.

To access the Security Center, users can visit the dedicated website at https://www.whatsapp.com/security.

What is WhatsApp Security Center

The Security Center highlights various features that contribute to user safety. WhatsApp claims that it educates users about the privacy layers provided by WhatsApp and offers practical tips to help them exert greater control over their accounts. Some of the highlighted features include:

Two-step verification: This feature adds an extra layer of security to prevent account takeovers.

Scams: Users can learn how to identify common scams and utilize tools such as blocking and reporting to handle unwanted messages.

Official WhatsApp: Information is provided to help users avoid fake versions of WhatsApp that pose significant privacy and security risks.

Group controls: Reminders are provided to check and manage preferences regarding who can add users to groups.

Last month, WhatsApp launched the "Stay Safe with WhatsApp" campaign in India. This campaign focused on educating users about the platform's safety features, including Two-Step Verification, Block and Report, and Privacy controls.

