WhatsApp may soon introduce bill payment feature for users in India

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a bill payment feature for users in India, expanding its financial services beyond UPI-based peer-to-peer transactions. The new functionality, which was spotted in a beta version of the Android app, could allow users to pay electricity bills, water bills, prepaid mobile recharges, rent, and more directly within the messaging app.

The feature was first discovered through an APK teardown of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.3.15 by Android Authority. While still in development, an empty activity for the feature has already been included in the beta version, indicating that Meta is actively working on its implementation. However, a timeline for its rollout remains unclear.

WhatsApp launched its UPI payment service in India in 2020, initially available to a limited number of users due to regulatory constraints. However, in early 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) removed the UPI onboarding cap for WhatsApp Pay, allowing it to reach all users in the country. This move put WhatsApp in direct competition with platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

The upcoming bill payment feature is seen as another step in WhatsApp’s broader fintech ambitions. Currently, WhatsApp Pay supports UPI payments for sending money to contacts and businesses, but bill payments would make it a more comprehensive digital wallet alternative.

While the feature is still in the early development stage, WhatsApp may face regulatory approvals and logistical challenges before launching it for all users. Beta testers in India are expected to receive access first, before a stable rollout.

The bill payment feature could also integrate with WhatsApp’s Business platform, allowing businesses to accept payments directly from customers within chat windows.