WhatsApp might let you save some disappearing messages soon

WhatsApp has offered disappearing messages since 2020. It is a feature that’s available for group chats and one-on-one chats and can be turned on by the admin from the chat settings and makes all messages in the chat automatically disappear after seven days. This feature is quite helpful for large group chats that exchange a lot of messages through the day and not all are important.

But that might soon be changing. WABetaInfo has discovered that WhatsApp is experimenting with a feature that will let you keep some of the messages from disappearing.

So, in a chat if disappearing messages is turned on, the platform is going to give you an option to save messages. This feature is going to be helpful for saving information off a chat that might be important or needed later - like an address, or a date, or perhaps something sentimental or nice someone said. So while other messages that have not been ‘kept’ will disappear after seven days as usual, WhatsApp is going to give you a way to access these kept messages in a separate tab under chat contact information.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows a section under the Contact Info for a chat called “Kept Messages”. This is where you will be able to view the messages you have saved.

This “Kept Messages” feature has been referred to in a previous beta for WhatsApp and what can be see in the screenshot is a development which adds this new section to access the messages. The screenshot is from WhatsApp Web, but reports have it that this feature is also going to available for future betas on both Android and iOS.

While the feature will be handy, there is no information available yet, about certain things. Like, would the person who has sent the message that has been saved be notified if the message is saved/kept? In a group chat scenario, are only admins allowed to save messages? Will these kept messages be accessible to everyone in the group?

We’ll possibly learn more about this feature over time. For now there is no knowing when WhatsApp plans to roll this out.

