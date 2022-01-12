WhatsApp might soon let you listen to voice messages in the background

WhatsApp is currently beta testing a new feature on Android that will allow users to listen to voice messages in the background. So, essentially what this means is that, if you receive a voice message on the app and start listening to it, and then carry on to shift to other windows/chats, the message should keep playing in the background.

“The voice note you’re listening to won’t be dismissed when you swipe back or open a different chat," WABetaInfo explained.

According to reports, while beta tests are on for the Android version of the app, this feature has already been rolled out to select iOS beta testers.

This new feature, as and when it rolls out, is going to be a handy feature to have since it will allow users to multitask. Currently, for normal users, a voice note automatically stops playing if you leave that chat.

WhatsApp has rolled out a lot of new features for voice notes on the app/platform lately including the option to control playback speed and preview a note before it is sent. The feature to allow the voice note to play in the background is the latest of the lot. WABetaInfo has spotted that the Meta-owned messaging platform has started rolling out the new feature on iOS beta and is texting it on Android.

“This feature has been released to some iOS beta testers (including WhatsApp Business beta) but, if you cannot listen to voice notes when you switch to a different chat, it means your WhatsApp account is not ready to let you test the feature,” WABetaInfo said.

