WhatsApp Multiple Accounts Feature Launched! Now use 2 accounts on the same phone; here's how

Meta-owned messaging application, WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time on the same device. This feature is aimed at users who want to switch between their work and personal accounts without logging out or carrying two phones. This new feature was announced by Mark Zuckerberg.
The feature is being rolled out in a phased manner, a WhatsApp spokesperson informed Business Today. In order to get it first, update the application either using Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store. For now, the update is available only for Android users.
How will Dual WhatsApp Account Feature Work?
WhatsApp also reminded users to only use the official WhatsApp app and not download imitations or fake versions as a way of getting more accounts on their phone. WhatsApp said that only the official app ensures the security and privacy of users' messages.
Many users have appreciated the launch of the new feature, including PayTm CEO and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. He claimed that this new feature could be a game changer for the Indian market. He reposted a post on X (formerly Twitter) about the new feature and the reason why it could be extremely helpful for work and personal accounts.
This could be a killer feature for Indian market. https://t.co/bF6eG4nYxK— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 19, 2023
WhatsApp Passkeys Feature
WhatsApp has been pushing out new features aggressively including the new Passkeys feature which will make the app safer and easier to use. The feature essentially lets the user opt for biometric protection of their application. Instead of going through the SMS two-factor authentication, the user can go for face scan or fingerprint scan.
