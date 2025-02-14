WhatsApp new feature alert! Users can customise chat themes, bubbles and more

WhatsApp has begun rolling out new features aimed at enhancing user personalisation. The messaging service now offers a range of customisation options, including chat themes and new wallpaper selections, allowing users to tailor the look and feel of their conversations.

The new chat themes enable users to change both chat bubbles and backgrounds. Options include pre-set themes that modify both elements simultaneously, as well as the ability to mix and match colours to create your own themes and suit your preferences. In addition, users can choose to apply a uniform theme across all chats and channels or select different themes for each conversation. An important thing to note is that these themes are visible only to the user who sets them, and not to both the participants. This is different to the implementation of chat themes on Instagram, which is also owned by Meta.

Complementing the chat themes, WhatsApp has also introduced 30 new wallpaper options for chats, adding to its already expansive library of wallpapers. Users will still be able to upload images from their camera roll, providing further scope for customisation.

To access these new features, users can adjust settings based on their device. On iOS, individual chat themes can be customised by tapping the chat name at the top of the screen, while Android users can find the option by selecting the three-dot menu within a chat and choosing 'Chat theme'. For those wishing to apply a default theme to all chats and channels, the option is available under Settings > Chats > Default chat theme.

The new features are commencing their global rollout and are expected to become accessible to all users over the coming weeks. This update marks the latest in WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and provide greater control over the app's interface.