WhatsApp scam epidemic in India: Meta-owned company reveals 6 ways to avoid online scams

Meta-owned social messaging giant WhatsApp has issued a set of six guidelines to its Indian users to help them stay safe from the increasing number of scams and frauds on the platform. In an effort to promote online safety, the company launched its latest campaign titled 'Stay safe with WhatsApp'. There are multiple scams that are running amok in India.

The guidelines offered by the Meta-owned instant messaging company focus on key safety features on WhatsApp and best practices to stay safe from messaging scams. The six guidelines include turning on Two-Step Verification, blocking and reporting suspicious accounts, adjusting group privacy settings, controlling personal details through privacy settings, not sharing personal information with anyone, and simply stopping and thinking before acting.

1. Two-Step Verification: WhatsApp provides an additional layer of security through the Two-Step Verification feature. To activate this feature, users must set up a six-digit PIN, which is necessary when resetting and verifying their WhatsApp account. This feature helps safeguard against phishing attacks and takeover attempts by scammers.

2. Block and Report: Combatting scams requires users to report suspicious accounts and messages. WhatsApp allows users to conveniently report suspicious accounts. If an unknown person sends a message asking for unusual information or making an odd request, it's best to contact the organization or person directly for clarification. Meanwhile, avoid sending money or sharing personal information. Unlike traditional SMS or other platforms, WhatsApp has the option to block and report the sender immediately, breaking the cycle of scams. Users should also avoid answering calls from unknown international or domestic phone numbers and block and report such accounts.

3. Group Privacy Settings: Users can increase their privacy and prevent unwanted group inclusions through WhatsApp's privacy setting and group invite system. Users can decide who can add them to groups. If a user finds themselves in a group chat that seems suspicious, they can exit the group and report it.

4. Hiding Personal Information: Users can control their personal information and online presence by adjusting their privacy settings. Users can choose who sees their personal details, such as their Profile Photo, Last Seen, Online status, About, and Status. They can also control their online presence by selecting who can and cannot see when they are online. Keeping personal details visible only to contacts can help safeguard their account against bad actors.

5. Avoid Sharing Personal Info: Protecting personal information and privacy is crucial when using the internet. Users should avoid sharing sensitive information such as their address, phone number, passwords, credit/debit card numbers, and bank account information.

6. Stop and Think: Scammers often create a sense of urgency and use impersonation and fake phishing links to trick unsuspecting individuals into giving up sensitive information. When receiving a suspicious text or request, it's important to stop and think before acting. Users should take a moment to consider if the request is unusual and avoid clicking on suspicious, unverified links.

Types of WhatsApp Scams: Job Vacancy Scam

As the name suggests, this scam offers unsuspecting WhatsApp users unusually high-paying jobs with next to no effort. However, it's just a way to leak bank details. WhatsApp scammers pitch extremely high salaries to vulnerable users. They can offer up to Rs 10,000 per day for the simple task of liking YouTube videos. They will even share the links to the YouTube videos and will ask users to share screenshots on WhatsApp and Telegram after liking the videos

As soon as the user shares the screenshot via their Telegram account, they will be asked to provide their account details in order to pay the due amount. However, that's just a trick to extract sensitive bank details which can be used to sweep the user's account clean.



Types of WhatsApp Scams: Video Call Scam

This scam is more sinister and often resorts to blackmailing innocent users. The user will get video calls from unknown numbers and most of the accounts will have pictures of attractive-looking people. As soon as the user picks up the call, the other party will start playing vulgar videos, often related to sex and the scammer will start screen recording. This gives the impression that the user is watching compromising material

The scammer then blackmails the user for money and threatens to share the video online and with their known contacts if they don't pay the ransom