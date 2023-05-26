WhatsApp may introduce usernames soon; no more sharing phone numbers to connect

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has been consistently releasing updates recently, aiming to enhance user experience and privacy. The latest development in this regard involves a profile update, as reported by WABetaInfo. WhatsApp is reportedly working on introducing a new username option, allowing users to select their own unique handle.

This new feature brings WhatsApp closer to the communication style observed on Instagram, another application owned by Meta. While the specific details of how usernames will function on WhatsApp remain unclear, it has the potential to revolutionize the way people connect with each other on the platform. Instead of relying on the exchange of personal phone numbers or QR codes to initiate a chat, users may be able to connect simply by using their chosen username. Notably, conversations initiated by usernames will still benefit from WhatsApp's robust end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy and security.

This recent announcement follows the introduction of another highly anticipated feature: message editing. With this update, WhatsApp users now have the ability to modify a sent message within a 15-minute window. However, it is important to note that an "edited" label will accompany the message, indicating that it has been altered after being sent.

Additionally, in May, the messaging app introduced "Chat Lock," a tool that provides users with the option to secure specific one-on-one or group chats by requiring a password or biometric scan. This feature also prevents message previews from appearing as notifications.

While the exact release date and confirmation of the username feature are still pending, it is expected that WhatsApp will initially offer it to beta users before rolling it out to all devices.

