WhatsApp unveils new Channel Directory feature, as actor Ayushmann Khurrana launches his own channel

WhatsApp has introduced Channel Categories to help users find channels based on their interests. This new feature, available in the Updates tab under the Explore button, allows users to browse through seven categories: People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News & Information. It is designed to help users discover new channels to follow based on their preferences.

Currently, more than 500 million people worldwide use WhatsApp Channels monthly. Some of the most popular channels in India include Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Katrina Kaif, as well as channels from brands like Netflix India and the Indian Cricket Team.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has launched his own WhatsApp Channel. Khurrana’s channel promises to offer exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes updates, personal insights, and his popular poetry.

Fans can expect a blend of Khurrana’s unique charm and creativity. Whether it’s his favourite recipes or his famous poetry, the content will be fun and personal. The channel aims to bring his followers closer to his everyday life and artistic inspirations.

WhatsApp's new Channel Categories, combined with the involvement of major celebrities, is designed to boost user engagement and make the platform even more tailored to individual interests.