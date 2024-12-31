WhatsApp Web to bring reverse web search for images to tackle fake image problem

The misinformation problem is rampant on online platforms, especially WhatsApp, which is often the epicentre of fake content. WhatsApp's parent company Meta is reportedly working with Google to tackle the spread of misinformation on WhatsApp.

According to the report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature to enable users to reverse search images from its WhatsApp Web platform. This feature is reportedly under testing at the moment and is aimed to let WhatsApp users verify the authenticity of images shared with them by using Google’s reverse image search.

Related Articles

Initially spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being tested on the beta version of the WhatsApp Web client. Earlier, this feature was also spotted on the beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: How does it work?

According to the report, the use of this feature is very convenient. The ‘Search on the web’ option will appear in the three-dot menu located in the upper right corner of the chat screen once an image has been selected. The user doesn't have to download the image to initiate this web search as well.

Once selected, the tool will then allow Google to perform a reverse image search, which looks for the image’s original online source. This search will check the authenticity of the image and verify whether it's been edited or manipulated when it was sent to the user.

The report also mentions that this entire process of the images being uploaded to Google for the reverse search will be handled by Google, and WhatsApp will not have access to the contents of the image.

Google already has a reverse web search option for images, however, this integration within WhatsApp makes it increasingly convenient for users to start verifying images. The move can also act as a catalyst for curbing the spread of fake information on WhatsApp. Meta or WhatsApp haven't officially confirmed the availability of this new feature, but once spotted in beta, the new features normally roll out to general users within a few months.