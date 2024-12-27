WhatsApp celebrates 10 years of privacy; check out new features

Marking a decade of pioneering privacy and safety in digital communication, WhatsApp has unveiled its latest advancements while reflecting on its journey since introducing the first privacy feature, Read Receipts, in 2014. Over the years, the platform has consistently launched features that prioritise user security and innovation, with the 2024 rollout of the Group Context Card being the latest addition.

WhatsApp’s foundation lies in its end-to-end encryption, ensuring that messages and calls remain secure. Other notable features added over the years include Disappearing Messages, Two-Step Verification, View-Once Media, and Blocking and Reporting Mechanisms. These tools empower users to take greater control of their communication while staying connected with friends, family, and businesses.

Speaking at a Privacy Showcase in India earlier this year, Alice Newton-Rex, VP and Head of Product at WhatsApp, said, “The need for private, intimate conversations is and always will be central to WhatsApp – privacy is at the core of everything we do, and it’s what continues to drive us as we innovate and look to the future.”

2024 Milestones and Innovations

This year saw WhatsApp take a significant leap by integrating Meta AI, allowing users to explore artificial intelligence as part of their messaging experience. India, WhatsApp’s largest market, has embraced Meta AI extensively, with its availability in Hindi expanding accessibility for millions of users.

“Messaging is likely to be a major way people interact with AI tools today and in the future,” Newton-Rex remarked, highlighting WhatsApp’s commitment to ensuring safe and seamless integration of AI technology.

Another notable launch in 2024 was Channels, enabling verified organisations, news outlets, and fact-checkers to share credible updates directly with users. This feature aims to combat misinformation during times of information overload.

Tackling Abuse and Promoting Online Security

WhatsApp has also invested heavily in technology and processes to ensure user safety. Monthly safety reports detail the proactive measures taken to combat abuse, including banning accounts engaging in malicious activities. In 2024 alone, 73.6 million accounts were banned in India, with over 13.7 million removed proactively between January and October.

Some key milestones in WhatsApp’s privacy and safety journey include:

• 2016: End-to-End Encryption introduced.

• 2019: Face ID and Touch ID unlock features launched.

• 2020: Disappearing Messages feature introduced.

• 2023: Private Audience Selector for Status Privacy and Silence Unknown Callers launched.

• 2024: Group Context Card and Passkey Verification on iOS added.