WhatsApp working on ‘Channels’ feature for broadcasting messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘Channels’ that will allow users for broadcasting messages to several users simultaneously. As reported by WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted on the latest iOS beta build of WhatsApp.

As per the report, WhatsApp will rename the ‘Status’ tab with ‘Updates’ as it will display both statuses and broadcast channel information under this category.

WhatsApp is working on a ‘Channels’ feature for iOS users

Going by the report, the feature is still in development on the Android app but, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta iOS 23.8.0.75 update, it is now available on the TestFlight app. Soon this feature will be available for the iOS users.

A WhatsApp Channel is a private tool where the phone number and user details are kept hidden. These messages are not end-to-encrypted. Notably, this does not affect other private messages as they will stay end-to-end encrypted. Moreover, users have control over which channels they want to follow and no one can see who all do they follow, irrespective of who has added them to the channel.

Users will not get auto-subscribed to channels as there are “no algorithmic recommendations or social graphs pushing content to users that they didn’t choose to see.”

In addition to this, channels also come with support for handles that will help users look for specific channels. They can simply enter the username within the app and look for channels. “This feature is designed to improve the accessibility of channels, making it easier for users to get updates that they prefer”, report added.

This feature looks like that of Telegram. Notably, the feature is still under development.

In other news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new feature for WhatsApp called “Keep in Chat”. This lets users keep important messages from disappearing when the disappearing messages feature is turned on. It will allow users to hang on to the messages they need for later, even when disappearing messages feature is activated. As per the company, if you have sent a message, you should be able to keep it in chat if you prefer. Disappearing messages removes certain messages after a certain period of time.

