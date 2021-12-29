WhatsApp’s upcoming Communities feature will help people working from home

As the world continues to work from home, WhatsApp is soon expected to add one more feature that will make it easier for people to coordinate with each other. Called ‘Communities’, this feature, which is currently in the works, will allow admins to link multiple WhatsApp groups and put them under a larger Community group.

The WhatsApp Communities will also allow for other features to also be applied to it making it easier to use. According to reports, WhatsApp Communities will allow an admin to link up to 10 WhatsApp groups into a single Community. This feature was spotted on an iOS beta build by WABetaInfo, but by the time it rolls out it should be available on Android as well.

A feature like this makes sense for admins in charge of multiple WhatsApp groups, allowing them to make announcements across them at the same time instead of having to broadcast it individually into groups.

Communities’ admins will also have more control than group admins and will be able to control things like who can message on a group, etc. Also, if a member of any group decides to leave the Community, they will not be able to view the linked groups either.

WABetaInfo mentioned in its findings that the WhatsApp Communities feature will allow the admins to create a name of their choice for the community and add a group description. This feature will help organise groups within the platform better by creating one big community that houses a bunch of smaller sub-groups and controls them all in an over-view.

For example, an office will have separate WhatsApp groups for separate departments, the HR head or the CEO can create a WhatsApp community to link all the groups together for easier control and announcements across linked groups within the community.

While it does seem like it is going to be like one more group that you need to put on mute, WhatsApp Communities is a feature that can help clean up the app making organisation easier. But this is something we can see benefiting admins in charge of multiple groups more than the normal user.

The WhatsApp Communities feature is expected to roll out soon on iOS beta and on Android beta as well. It’s not known yet when it is going to roll out for other users.

Also Read: Ad regulator to reach out to consumers through WhatsApp for complaints

Also Read: Year Ender 2021: From better Covid-19 response to WhatsApp payments