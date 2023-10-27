‘Whole world watched India in amazement’: PM Modi lauds India’s 5G success at India Mobile Congress 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 in New Delhi, where he interacted with representatives of leading telecommunication companies. PM Modi also spoke about the recent developments in the field of telecommunications, including the fast adoption of 5G in the country. He also lauded the nation’s journey from being a mere importer of phones to becoming the second-largest smartphone exporter in the world.

PM Modi reminded that just one year ago, at the India Mobile Congress 2022, 5G was rolled out in India. He claimed that after the historic event, the whole world watched India in amazement. He reiterated that India witnessed the fastest 5G rollout in the world. India went from “rollout stage to reach out stage” after the successful adoption of 5G in cities, he added.

Reliance Jio also demonstrated the first satellite-based giga fiber service, aiming to provide high-speed broadband services to remote areas within India.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, showcased the JioSpaceFiber initiative, which offers speeds of up to 1 Gbps. The Jio Bharat device, which provides 4G services, was also displayed at the event.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises also presented technologies like 5G Plus and AI-enabled tech at the congress.

The Prime Minister will award 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ established in educational institutions across India as part of the ‘100 5G Labs initiative.’ This initiative aims to promote the development of 5G applications tailored to India’s unique requirements and global demands.

Union Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted PM Modi’s vision of democratised and people-centric technology at the India Mobile Congress 2023.

The India Mobile Congress 2023 is Asia’s largest telecom, media, and technology forum. It showcases India’s advancements in telecommunications and technology and offers start-ups the opportunity to present innovative products and solutions.

This year’s theme is ‘Global Digital Innovation,’ and the event introduces a startup program called ‘Aspire’ to facilitate connections between startups, investors, and established businesses. The event is expected to host over one lakh participants from 22 countries.

