'We should do everything we can to prevent it': Anthropic CEO Dario Amodai on AI job losses

Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei predicts that Artfificial Intelligebce (AI)-driven job displacement will continue at large-scale as the technology evolves rapidly. However, he cautions that permanently displacing workers would be both "undesirable and dangerous.

In a new policy essay titled “Policy on the AI Exponential,” Amodei argues that governments, businesses and AI companies should not simply accept mass unemployment at the price of progress. He said, “We should do everything we can to minimise or prevent it, not to bring it about.”

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He further noted that AI could empower individuals like never before, highlighting that one person could potentially build a company worth billions of dollars. Amodei also highlighted the ongoing trend of companies restructuring their workforce into smaller teams and still generating hundreds of millions in revenue as AI streamlines workflow.

“AI still causes significant enduring job loss—and that this may be an intrinsic property of the technology and the way it broadly replicates human cognition,” Amodei said. He believes job losses are not temporary, and society must ensure that people can still support themselves financially while protecting people's sense of purpose, dignity and agency.

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In addition, Amodei also suggested couple of financial solutions if AI job losses continue. He said, society must bring long-term income support such as Universal Basic Income (UBI), which can act like regular cash payments, regardless of whether they have a job.

He also proposed that companies benefiting from AI could help fund these payments. He also proposed higher capital gains taxes and universal capital accounts to share in the wealth generated by economic growth.

Now, many tech leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, have stressed about the job displacement as AI rapidly evolves. However, he also highlighted that human judgment will remain valuable despite the advancement in technology.