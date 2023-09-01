Why Huawei Mate 60 Pro may be the most significant smartphone launch in 2023

Chinese tech giant Huawei quietly introduced the Mate 60 Pro to the Chinese market earlier this week. At the outset, the Mate 60 Pro looks like just any other Chinese phone with some of the latest advancements. But things get interesting when you take a look at the spec sheet. Notably absent from the published spec sheet are details regarding the device's processor and network support, leaving consumers and industry watchers curious about the device's true capabilities. Many local reviewers claimed that the phone managed to attain 5G speeds.

The absence of such crucial details has sparked speculation about the device's connectivity options. There could be two different reasons why Huawei chose to omit the details. According to Radio Free Mobile, the omission of details might be an attempt to mask the phone's lack of 5G connectivity. With Huawei facing sanctions and restrictions, it's suggested that the company might have turned to domestic semiconductor resources, potentially from China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), to create a competitive device. However, these semiconductor companies use the older chip architecture, impacting performance and battery life.

The second possibility is that Huawei has managed to source a 5G chipset for its phone but does not want to reveal the details as yet. If this is the case, Huawei has managed to circumvent US sanctions that stopped any popular US chipmaker from providing chipsets to the Chinese brand.

Some Chinese publications like Huawei Central have confirmed that the Mate 60 Pro uses a Kirin 9000s chip, but the modem situation remains uncertain.

In light of Huawei's recent challenges stemming from US restrictions, the Mate 60 Pro's launch holds significance. The smartphone's potential self-sufficiency in terms of chipset marks a milestone for China and Huawei. If true, Huawei has successfully managed to navigate geopolitical challenges by building its own supply chain of 5G chipsets. It could also mean that US sanctions on Huawei won't benefit the Western country in the long term. The true implications of Mate 60 Pro's launch may extend well beyond the realm of just smartphones.

