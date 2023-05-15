Why is Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino nicknamed 'The Velvet Hammer'

Linda Yaccarino is the new CEO of Twitter. She joins the company at a time when it is not only struggling with revenue generation but also trying to transform into something entirely new. Until that happens, Twitter will continue to rely on its advertising bucks. Yaccarino is exactly the person who could throw a lifeline to the Musk-owned social media company.

Linda Yaccarino has been nicknamed 'The Velvet Hammer' in the advertising industry. A report by WSJ cites industry insiders claiming that the nickname is a reference to her hard-nosed negotiating style, which she has used to secure some of the biggest ad deals in television history.

Yaccarino is a veteran ad executive with decades of experience. She began her career at NBC in 2011 and quickly rose. She was later named chairman of NBCUniversal's advertising sales and marketing division. In that role, she oversaw the sale of billions of dollars in ad revenue each year.

Yaccarino is known for her tough but fair negotiating style owing her the nickname "The Velvet Hammer". In the advertising world, she is known for her power with grace and tact.

Will Linda Yaccarino be able to fix Twitter?



In her new role as CEO of Twitter, Yaccarino will be tasked with leading the company through a period of significant change. The social media platform has been under fire in recent months for its handling of misinformation and hate speech. Yaccarino will need to work to restore trust in Twitter and make it a more welcoming place for advertisers and most of all more users.

Elon Musk may be transferring the big title to Yaccarino but he'll continue to be the executive chair and chief technology officer at Twitter. Besides making Twitter profitable, she will have to deal with the challenge of a 'nano manager'. A bankruptcy-facing brand and a tough boss will most-definitely be a tricky affair, even for the seasoned executive.

