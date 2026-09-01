KPI Green Energy gets LOI for wind-solar hybrid project in Gujarat; details here

According to the filing, the LOI has been awarded by a domestic private body corporate and is classified as a Group Captive Renewable Energy Partnership.

KPI Green Energy said the project will strengthen its presence in the commercial and industrial (C&I) and group captive renewable energy segments and add to its order book.

The company is required to complete the project's development, construction and commissioning within 14 months from Stage-2 connectivity, and in any case no later than December 31, 2027. The project will have a 25-year term from the commencement date of the Energy Supply Agreement.

It stated that the project is part of its strategy of expanding through independent power producer (IPP), Group Captive and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) opportunities.

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The filing also mentioned that KPI Green Energy's promoters or promoter group have no interest in the entity awarding the project, and the project does not fall under related-party transactions.

On the stock-specific front, KPI Green was trading 0.54 per cent higher at Rs 306.25 in Tuesday's early trade following the company announcement.