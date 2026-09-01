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KPI Green Energy gets LOI for wind-solar hybrid project in Gujarat; details here

KPI Green Energy gets LOI for wind-solar hybrid project in Gujarat; details here

KPIGREEN307.60(0.98%)

KPI Green Energy is required to complete the project's development, construction and commissioning within 14 months from Stage-2 connectivity, and in any case no later than December 31, 2027.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 10:12 AM IST
KPI Green Energy gets LOI for wind-solar hybrid project in Gujarat; details hereKPI Green Energy project comprises 33.6 MW of wind capacity and 33.6 MW AC/43 MW DC of solar capacity, aggregating to 33.6/76.6 MW DC capacity.

KPI Green Energy Ltd has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the development of a wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat under a Group Captive arrangement, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The project comprises 33.6 MW of wind capacity and 33.6 MW AC/43 MW DC of solar capacity, aggregating to 33.6/76.6 MW DC capacity. The project will be developed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for its development, ownership and operation.

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According to the filing, the LOI has been awarded by a domestic private body corporate and is classified as a Group Captive Renewable Energy Partnership.

KPI Green Energy said the project will strengthen its presence in the commercial and industrial (C&I) and group captive renewable energy segments and add to its order book.

The company is required to complete the project's development, construction and commissioning within 14 months from Stage-2 connectivity, and in any case no later than December 31, 2027. The project will have a 25-year term from the commencement date of the Energy Supply Agreement.

It stated that the project is part of its strategy of expanding through independent power producer (IPP), Group Captive and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) opportunities.

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The filing also mentioned that KPI Green Energy's promoters or promoter group have no interest in the entity awarding the project, and the project does not fall under related-party transactions.

On the stock-specific front, KPI Green was trading 0.54 per cent higher at Rs 306.25 in Tuesday's early trade following the company announcement.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 10:12 AM IST
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