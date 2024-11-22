'Wildly overbroad proposal': Google criticises DOJ's proposal to break up its services

Google has fiercely criticised the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) proposal to break up parts of its business, describing it as extreme, harmful, and an overreach that would hurt consumers, businesses, and the country’s global tech leadership. The DOJ’s recommendations, part of an antitrust lawsuit, call for the sale of Google’s Chrome browser and restrictions on how the company handles its Android operating system and search engine.

What’s the DOJ’s proposal?

The DOJ filed these measures after a federal court ruled Google abused its monopoly power in search. The proposal aims to loosen Google’s control over the search market by:

• Selling Chrome to open up competition in web browsing.

• Restricting Android from promoting Google’s search engine.

• Banning exclusive agreements, such as making Google the default search on Apple devices.

• Requiring data sharing with rival search engines.

Google’s response



Kent Walker, Google’s Chief Legal Officer, responded with sharp criticism in a blog post, saying the DOJ’s plan goes far beyond the court’s original decision. Walker argued the proposed remedies would not only hurt Google but also negatively impact millions of people who use its services. Here’s a breakdown of his key concerns:

1. Privacy and security Risks:

Forcing Google to sell Chrome and potentially Android could weaken the security and privacy protections built into these products, according to Walker.



2. Innovation under threat:

Google claims the proposals would slow its investment in artificial intelligence (AI), an area where it sees itself as a leader. Walker called AI “the most important innovation of our time” and warned the measures could jeopardise advancements in this field.



3. Consumer inconvenience:

Walker cited a specific example where the DOJ’s proposal would force Google to include two separate “choice screens” for search on its Pixel phones. He described this as burdensome and unnecessary government micromanagement.



4. Economic impact:

The company argues that the changes could harm other businesses, such as Mozilla, which relies on Google funding to maintain its Firefox browser. Walker also said the proposals would hurt small businesses that benefit from Google’s technology and services.



5. Global competitiveness:

Walker warned that the proposals could undermine America’s position as a global tech leader, especially at a time when economic and technological strength is crucial.

Google’s plans moving forward

Walker emphasised that the company isn’t giving up the fight. Google plans to file its own counter-proposals in the coming months and will argue its case next year. He reiterated that Google’s search engine remains the industry’s best and most trusted product, which he says is why so many people use it.

The DOJ’s recommendations are part of a wider push by the Biden administration to rein in Big Tech. However, the political landscape could shift when President-elect Donald Trump takes office next year, potentially softening the government’s stance on Google.