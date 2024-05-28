Will AI take over jobs in Hollywood? Here’s what the Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos says

Artificial Intelligence has created a fear that it will take over several human jobs soon. Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos told The New York Times that creative jobs in Hollywood will not be affected by AI. However, he emphasised that people who know how to use AI might take your jobs.

He stated, “I have more faith in humans than that. I really do. I don’t believe that an A.I. program is going to write a better screenplay than a great writer, or is going to replace a great performance, or that we won’t be able to tell the difference. AI is not going to take your job. The person who uses A.I. well might take your job.”

He added, “AI is a natural kind of advancement of things that are happening in the creative space today, anyway.” Sarandos explained that just like volume stages did not replace on-location shooting, creative jobs like that of writers, directors, editors and more will not be replaced by AI. However, they can use AI as a tool to do their jobs better and to do things more effectively.

He gave an example, “Remember how everybody fought home video? For several decades, the studios wouldn’t license movies to television. So every advancement in technology in entertainment has been fought and then ultimately has turned out to grow the business. I don’t know that this would be any different.”

Sarandos isn’t the only one saying that people need to learn how to use AI. Laurence Liew, director for AI Innovation at AI Singapore, during a panel discussion at Salesforce’s World Tour Essentials event in Singapore stated, “AI is not going to replace you. You’re going to be replaced by someone who uses AI to outperform you.”

For the unversed, the recent feud between OpenAI and actress Scarlett Johansson has also raised concerns in Hollywood. Johansson had accused ChatGPT-maker of stealing her voice for its new AI model called ChatGPT 4o. Reuters reported that the accusation that OpenAI copied her performance in the film ‘Her’, after failing to strike an agreement, has rekindled the creative class’s anxiety about the existential threat posed by AI.

“This seemed to strike a real chord. It kind of puts a human face on it … There’s a well-known tech company that did something to a person we know” told one industry executive. Even after the accusation, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman did not roll back the said voice and instead stated, that the voice "is not Scarlett Johansson's, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky’s voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson."

