'Will be obliterated': Elon Musk warns Bill Gates, other investors not to bet against Tesla

Elon Musk has warned Bill Gates against betting against Tesla again. Musk's warning also comes along with an ambitious target to transform Tesla into a $30 trillion AI giant. In a post on X, Musk responded to a tweet by sharing his plans for Tesla.
Musk envisions Tesla growing by moving from selling electric vehicles (EVs) to running fleets of robo-taxis and humanoid robots. On social media, he said, "Once Tesla fully solves autonomy and has [its droid] Optimus in volume production, anyone still holding a short position will be obliterated. Even Gates."
The rivalry between Musk and Gates became public in 2022 when leaked messages showed Musk refused to support Gates' philanthropic efforts due to Gates' $500 million bet against Tesla's stock. Musk said, 'I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change.'
