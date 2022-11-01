scorecardresearch
Willing to pay Rs 650 for a Twitter Blue Tick in India? Musk drops a hint about the pricing

In his tweet Musk said, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” 

Twitter Blue Tick is turning out to be quite a coveted asset, or it soon will be. Elon Musk has dropped a major hint at how he plans to charge for the blue tick and some other premium features. Musk has announced that Twitter is working on a revamped verification system. There were reports that Musk will charge as high as $20 (roughly Rs 1650) for the new Twitter Blue which will also come with the Blue Tick privilege. However, now Musk has released a tweet asking readers if an $8 charge (Roughly Rs 650) for a Blue Tick is good enough. 

Will you pay Rs 650 for Twitter Blue Tick in India? 
 
In his tweet Musk said, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?” For reference, Twitter currently charges around $4.50 for the Twitter Blue subscription in select markets where it is available. There is a premium of around 56-57 per cent. However, there is no paid service that is available in the Indian market. A simple conversion yields a sum of Rs 650 but, considering the lower per-capita income, Twitter could consider dropping the prices. 


 
It has just been a few days since Musk took over Twitter. However, he has already kickstarted a host of changes. One of the visible changes right now can be seen in the home page of Twitter. If you haven’t logged in on your Twitter account lately, you’ll see a different log-in screen. Viewers will be able to read and view tweets even without logging in, which was not the case earlier. However, the primary changes expected to be seen are in the social media giant’s policies. 
 
Elon Musk is a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist. However, Musk has assured advertisers that Twitter won’t become a ‘free-for-all hellscape’. He also claimed that the company will institute a moderation council in order to form new policies. Furthermore, reports have suggested that Musk plans to adhere to the strict social media and digital platform policies of the European Union.
 
Musk currently holds the position of CEO and Chairman of Twitter. On Monday, Twitter released SEC filings showing that Musk has fired all other members of the board of directors, including Parag Agrawal leaving behind just his name. Another filing revealed that Musk will be taking the onus of CEO of Twitter as well, albeit on a temporary basis. Musk also changed his Twitter bio from ‘Chief Twit’ to ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’ owing to the questions that he has been answering on the public platform

