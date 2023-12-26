scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Wipro drags former employee, who joined Cognizant, to court over non-compete clause breach

Feedback

Wipro drags former employee, who joined Cognizant, to court over non-compete clause breach

The legal dispute includes allegations of deceptive practices involving the transfer of Wipro files and the misuse of sensitive client information, with Wipro calling for a jury trial.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Wipro, which is facing a series of high-level exits and a challenging fiscal outlook, also accused Haque of failing to repay remuneration received during his last year of employment and the value of his equity awards. Wipro, which is facing a series of high-level exits and a challenging fiscal outlook, also accused Haque of failing to repay remuneration received during his last year of employment and the value of his equity awards.
SUMMARY
  • Wipro has filed a lawsuit against its former Senior Vice President, Mohd Haque, for alleged breaches of confidentiality and non-compete contract clauses
  • The complaint alleges Haque may be using confidential client information and details, obtained during his tenure at Wipro, to gain an unfair competitive advantage, hurting Wipro's business
  • Wipro also accused Haque of failing to repay remuneration received during his last year of employment and the value of his equity awards

Wipro, a leading IT services company, has filed a legal complaint against a former employee Mohd Haque who recently joined competitor Cognizant. The dispute centers on alleged breaches of confidentiality and non-compete clauses in the employee's contract with Wipro.

The ex-employee, who held a senior position at Wipro, was privy to confidential information and client details during their tenure. Wipro claims that the individual, upon joining Cognizant, may be using this sensitive information to gain an unfair advantage and potentially harm Wipro's business interests. Notably, Haque made this move prior to the expiration of his non-compete clause, which was originally supposed to extend until August 1, 2023.

Haque, who had been with Wipro since 2010 and rose to the position of Senior Vice President and sector head for healthcare and medical devices based in the US, resigned from the company in June of the same year. According to Wipro's complaint, during his tenure, Haque was subject to post-employment restrictions that prohibited him from working with a select group of competitors, including Cognizant, for one year after his departure.

The allegations further detail that Haque engaged in deceptive practices by secretly transferring multiple Wipro files to his personal email account shortly before his resignation became effective. Wipro's IT team flagged this activity on June 22, 2023. The company claims that Haque misrepresented his intentions by falsely assuring them he did not plan to work at Cognizant, according to a report by The Times of India.

Wipro's legal complaint also mentioned that upon his promotion to SVP, Haque was eligible for equity awards exceeding $1 million over several years. However, Wipro contends that Haque has failed to repay the remuneration received during the last 12 months of his employment or the value of the equity awards.

The situation is exacerbated by a series of high-level exits at Wipro amid concerns about declining margins and a challenging fiscal outlook for the IT sector. Wipro demanded a jury trial and sent Haque a letter on September 29, 2023, reminding him of his contractual obligations and the potential consequences of his actions.

Also Read: 'Ensure users don't...': Govt issues advisory to social media firms to comply with IT rules on deepfakes

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 26, 2023, 8:39 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement