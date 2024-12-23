scorecardresearch
Work-life balance vs 70-hr work week: Billionaire Michael Dell presents different approach compared to Narayana Murthy

Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy present contrasting views on work culture and success. Dell advocates for a balanced work-life approach, while Murthy emphasizes a rigorous work ethic for advancing India's socio-economic status.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Dell founder Michael Dell Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Dell founder Michael Dell

In a recent episode of the podcast In Good Company, Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell discussed his approach to achieving long-term success through a balanced work-life strategy. Leading a company with an $88 billion revenue, Dell supports the idea of “working smarter, not harder.” He highlighted the need for a balanced mix of work, play, and relaxation, stating, “I realized long ago that there’s a point of diminishing returns to the hours worked in a day.”

Dell maintains a disciplined routine, focusing on early nights and morning exercises, avoiding late-night activities. “You won’t find me at the nightcap. I’ll be asleep,” he humorously commented. He also emphasized humor in the workplace, promoting a light-hearted atmosphere where employees can “laugh, joke around, play tricks on people.”

In contrast, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s centenary celebrations in Kolkata, advocated for a strong work ethic. Murthy suggested a 70-hour workweek for young professionals to elevate India’s socio-economic status. He remarked, “We have to set our aspirations high because 800 million Indians get free ration. That means 800 million Indians are in poverty. If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will work hard?”

Murthy, who moved from socialism to “compassionate capitalism,” stressed the importance of entrepreneurship in national progress. “The only way a country can fight poverty is by creating jobs that lead to disposable incomes,” he stated, adding that “entrepreneurs build a nation.”

These differing views from two influential leaders offer insights into various strategies for personal and professional success. Dell’s method emphasizes individual well-being and efficiency, while Murthy highlights the necessity of hard work and collective effort for national upliftment.

Published on: Dec 23, 2024, 2:03 PM IST
