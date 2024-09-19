scorecardresearch
World is entering 'Indian era': Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff highlights India's growing global influence

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has announced the beginning of an 'Indian era,' highlighting India's growing importance in the global economy. The company also introduced 'Agentforce,' an AI tool designed to revolutionise business functions.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, during the company's annual 'Dreamforce' event in San Francisco, declared that the world is entering an "Indian era," reflecting the rising global influence of India. Benioff expressed optimism about Salesforce's expanding footprint in India, where the company already employs over 11,000 individuals. He highlighted the growing role of Indian operations in areas such as engineering and market engagement, citing notable clients like Bajaj Group.

Benioff also praised Arundhati Bhattacharya, the former SBI Chairperson and current head of Salesforce India, for her leadership in navigating this growth. Although he refrained from revealing specific growth targets or workforce expansion plans, Benioff underscored India's strategic importance to Salesforce's future.

In addition, Salesforce unveiled ‘Agentforce,’ a groundbreaking autonomous AI tool designed to streamline business processes without human intervention. Describing the solution as a leap beyond traditional chatbots, Benioff emphasized its potential to revolutionize sales, marketing, and commerce. While acknowledging concerns about job displacement due to AI, he noted that proper workforce transitions, as seen in some companies, could lead to new growth opportunities.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: Sep 19, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
