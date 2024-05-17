‘I try not to think about competitors’: Sam Altman talks aesthetic difference between OpenAI and Google

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has sparked controversy with a recent post criticising Google during the height of competition in the AI sector. OpenAI and Google recently held their largest events of the year, with AI as the central focus. OpenAI introduced its latest flagship AI model, GPT-4o, which can process audio, visual, and text data in real time. The following day, Google unveiled updates to its AI models, including a new AI agent called "Project Astra" and advancements in Google Search.

Instead of directly challenging Google's AI advancements, Altman critiqued the aesthetic of Google’s event. He posted a side-by-side comparison on X (formerly Twitter), showing OpenAI's understated presentation against Google's grandiose setup.

"I try not to think about competitors too much, but I cannot stop thinking about the aesthetic difference between OpenAI and Google," Altman wrote.

In Altman’s post, OpenAI researchers are depicted in a dimly lit, midcentury modern office space, highlighting a sleek and intimate setting. In contrast, Google's event is shown as a large-scale production, with a brightly lit stage, fake windows, and clouds, embodying the company's signature rainbow colours.

The contrast in presentation styles extends beyond aesthetics. Google’s nearly two-hour-long event featured multiple speakers, including CEO Sundar Pichai, and a performance by musician Marc Rebillet. OpenAI’s event was concise, under 30 minutes, and took place in its offices without Altman making an appearance.

i try not to think about competitors too much, but i cannot stop thinking about the aesthetic difference between openai and google pic.twitter.com/hRFYhzm5K8 — Sam Altman (@sama) May 16, 2024

In response to Altman’s critique, Google engineer Zachary Nado noted the timing of OpenAI’s announcements relative to Google’s. "Interesting how all your launches are timed with ours then," he commented on X, adding a touch of rivalry to the conversation.

Google also released a demo video showcasing its AI capabilities 30 minutes before OpenAI's event began, emphasising its competitive stance.