'Wow, they really don’t get it': Elon Musk responds to Neil deGrasse Tyson’s criticism of Mars plans

Elon Musk has fired back at astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson after a video surfaced of Tyson criticising Musk’s ambitious plans to colonise Mars. The video, shared in a tweet, shows Tyson on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast questioning the feasibility of Musk’s Mars project, particularly from a financial perspective.

In the clip, Tyson mockingly imagines a venture capitalist pitch meeting, saying Musk would request $1 trillion for a Mars project with no clear return on investment, dismissing it as a “five-minute meeting.”

In a tweet responding to the criticism, Musk expressed frustration, writing, “Wow, they really don’t get it.” He emphasised that Mars is about much more than financial gains, framing it as a mission critical to humanity’s long-term survival:

“Mars is critical to the long-term survival of consciousness,” he wrote.

Musk also dismissed the idea that he would seek funding from venture capitalists for the endeavour, acknowledging the lack of immediate profitability. “I realise that it makes no sense as an investment. That’s why I’m gathering resources,” Musk clarified.

This exchange highlights a growing debate about the practicality and purpose of space exploration. While Musk envisions Mars as a potential backup plan for humanity, critics like Tyson argue that such aspirations may lack a pragmatic basis, especially when measured against the enormous costs involved.

Musk’s company, SpaceX, has long championed Mars colonisation, developing the Starship rocket with the ultimate goal of making life multi-planetary. Despite progress, Musk has faced scepticism from scientists, policymakers, and the public, many of whom question whether such a goal is achievable—or even necessary.

No ROI? No problem, says Musk

Musk’s comments reaffirm his belief that the Mars mission is a moral and existential imperative, not a business opportunity. By positioning the project as an investment in the survival of consciousness, Musk sidesteps traditional financial metrics and taps into a more philosophical argument about humanity’s future.

Dygrasse Tyson, on the other hand, believes that the technology (terraforming) required to colonise Mars will be greater than what is required to keep Earth habitable and thriving.

The debate over Mars is unlikely to end here. As SpaceX inches closer to operational Starship launches, Musk’s grand vision will continue to attract both fervent supporters and vocal critics. For now, Musk remains undeterred, rallying resources and public attention for what he sees as the next great leap for humankind.