WWDC 2024: watchOS 11 brings powerful health insights and pregnancy tracking to Apple Watch

Apple today unveiled watchOS 11, a significant update packed with features designed to transform the Apple Watch into an even more powerful health and fitness companion. The update introduces insightful health metrics, customisable Activity rings, personalised watch faces, and enhanced connectivity features.

Vitals App Provides Actionable Health Insights

The new Vitals app provides users with a centralised hub to view key health metrics, including heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep data, and more. Leveraging advanced algorithms, Vitals analyses these metrics to offer personalized insights and notifications, empowering users to make more informed health decisions.

Pregnancy Tracking and Support

watchOS 11, alongside iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, introduces comprehensive support for pregnancy. Users can log their pregnancy in the Health app, track gestational age, log symptoms, and receive personalised health reminders and recommendations.

Training Load Revolutionises Workout Analysis

A groundbreaking feature for fitness enthusiasts, training load helps users understand the impact of their workout intensity and duration on their body. By analysing effort levels and workout history, Apple Watch provides insights to optimize training schedules and prevent injuries.

Personalised Activity Rings and Fitness App

Activity rings become even more customisable with the ability to pause tracking and set personalised goals for each day of the week. The Fitness app on iPhone also receives a redesign, offering tailored views of workout data and metrics.

Intelligent Personalisation

watchOS 11 takes personalisation to the next level. The Smart Stack gains intelligence, proactively suggesting relevant widgets based on user context and routines. The Photos watch face leverages on-device intelligence to curate and showcase the best photos from a user's library.

Enhanced Connectivity on the Go

New features enhance the connectivity of the Apple Watch, making it even more useful on the go. Check In allows users to share their location with loved ones during workouts. The Translate app makes its way to Apple Watch, offering on-the-go translation for 20 languages.

Availability

The developer beta of watchOS 11 is available today. A public beta will launch next month, with the official release slated for this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 6 and later.