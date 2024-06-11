WWDC 2024: Apple Intelligence is only available on these iPhones, iPads and MacBooks

Apple has announced a flurry of new features for all its products ranging from iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more. The biggest of them all were 'Apple Intelligence' features. As the name suggests, it is a play on artificial intelligence. However, the sad news is that not all iPhones will be able to enjoy the benefits of AI (Apple Intelligence).

Related Articles

Apple has announced that only iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max phones will be able to access the new features. Considering that a lot of these features are dependent on hardware, no future update may bring these AI capabilities to older phones.

Apart from iPhone 15 Pro models, the iPad and MacBooks with M-series Apple Silicon chips will be eligible to get the Apple Intelligence features. This update will lock out most of the Apple iPhone users from the new feature set. Eventually, if the features turn out to be successful, Apple iPhone 16 series sales may witness a significant bump compared to the previous generations.