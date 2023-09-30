X CEO Linda Yaccarino praises Elon Musk's unwavering support; hints at profitability by 2024

In an interview at Vox Media's Code conference, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter), expressed her admiration for the platform's billionaire owner, Elon Musk, highlighting his remarkable accessibility. Yaccarino, who was marking her 100th day as CEO, praised Musk's unwavering support throughout her tenure.

"I've been in this role for 12 weeks, and I'm still amazed by how available Elon is to me. There are moments where you might assume we don't communicate, but we absolutely do. His incredible accessibility is truly astonishing. I've never encountered anything quite like it in my previous experiences reporting to various CEOs," she remarked.

She went on to emphasise the importance of the feedback loop within the organisation, a topic that Musk and the entire team prioritise.

"Consider the nature of our platform; the feedback loop is truly remarkable. We often stress the value of a constructive feedback loop, where expressing your opinions based on your unique experiences and perspectives is actively encouraged. Without this dynamic exchange, innovation remains stagnant. It's when we challenge the status quo and confront the obstacles ahead that true progress occurs," Yaccarino explained.

Yaccarino, who assumed her role as X CEO in May of the same year, also shared her optimism regarding the company's financial outlook, suggesting that X Corp. may reach profitability by early 2024. She made this statement while defending the company's trajectory under Elon Musk's leadership.

During the interview, Yaccarino disclosed that an impressive 90% of the social media platform's top 100 advertisers had returned, with 1,500 doing so in the last twelve weeks alone. She also revealed that the company is on the verge of breaking even and expressed confidence that it is poised to turn a profit in the early months of 2024.

