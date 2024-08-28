scorecardresearch
X down! Global outage hits social media platform X, thousands report issues

Social media platform X experienced widespread outages during the early hours of Wednesday, affecting users around the world. According to Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, over 30,000 reports were registered globally during the incident. In India, Downdetector.in also recorded thousands of reports, indicating the extent of the disruption.

Downdetector tracks outages by gathering status reports from various sources, including direct user feedback, providing a comprehensive view of service disruptions. At its peak in India, the outage detector registered over 1,100 reports. However, the services seem to have resumed as there is a sharp decline in reports.

 

Published on: Aug 28, 2024, 9:28 AM IST
