X (formerly Twitter) launches two new premium subscription plans starting at Rs 244, adds ad-free plan 'Premium+'

Social media messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, introduced two premium tiers, including a Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an ad-free experience and one 'Basic' tier without the blue checkmark.

The microblogging site is offering the 'Premium+' tier at $16 per month or Rs 1,300 a month and will offer the "largest reply boost". Under this, ads will be removed from the 'For You' and 'Following' feeds on the platform.

The 'Basic' tier will cost $3 per month or Rs 243.75 a month and will not include the blue checkmark. It would include basic features like the ability to edit posts and post longer text and videos. It will also offers a "small reply boost".

At present, both the plans are available to purchase only on the web.

“We’re also launching a new Basic tier for USD 3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the most essential Premium features,” posted X.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and finalised the deal in October 2022. Since then, he has been exploring several options to extensively monetise the social media platform.

He added a series of new features to X, including livestreaming, video and audio calls, and even plans to incorporate banking.

X is also planning to bundle video and audio calling for some users, in a push to turn the platform into an everything app, Reuters reported.

Recently, X launched its video call feature. Both Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino both posted about the launch. Yaccarino shared a screenshot showing the call feature in action.

For Indian users, X Premium for the desktop app is available for Rs 6,800 a year, the monthly plan is available for Rs 650. For the X mobile app, the annual X Premium subscription plan is available for Rs 9,400, whereas the monthly plan can be bought for Rs 900.

The features available under the current plans include prioritised rankings in conversations and search, text formatting options in posts, posting longer videos and support for uploading 1080p videos, editing posts, the option to create bookmark folders, and early access to new features.

