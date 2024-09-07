Elon Musk's X platform faces widespread outage; cause still unknown

Social media platform X experienced outages, with Downdetector.com reporting over 7,743 outage reports in the U.S. by 10:28 a.m. ET.
According to Downdetector, about 80% of users reported issues with the X website. The cause of the outage is still unclear. This follows several major outages in recent months since Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.
