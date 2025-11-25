X rolls out new transparency feature revealing comprehensive account history

X (formerly Twitter) has initiated the rollout of a new account transparency feature, 'About this account,' directly integrated into user profiles. This tool is designed to help platform users in spotting and combating various forms of inauthentic activity, including deceptive bots and increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven manipulation. The launch follows a public commitment from X's head of product, Nikita Bier, who acknowledged the difficulty of identifying genuine users amid growing platform manipulation and promised greater transparency. By disclosing key background data, X aims to empower its community with the necessary information to judge an account's legitimacy with ease.

The panel reveals crucial information regarding an account's background and history. Data points now made accessible include the account's original joining date, its primary location, a full history of any username changes over time, and the source used to access the application. This detail provides concrete evidence for users: if a profile asserts it is based in a specific UK city, but the history indicates consistent access originating from overseas, users have a clear reason to doubt its authenticity and intentions. Such discrepancies are often key indicators of malicious or deceptive accounts.

Accessing this data is straightforward. Users simply click the ‘Joined’ date displayed on any profile to view the full breakdown of the information. However, the initial launch is restricted and is being phased in gradually. While many individuals can currently see their own account information within the panel, the feature is not yet being shown universally on all other profiles across the platform.

Furthermore, X is allowing individuals to customise their privacy settings, offering the option to display their specific country or a wider geographical region. This move positions X as the latest social media platform to adopt this transparency model, following similar steps already taken by competitors such as Instagram.