Xiaomi 14 India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specs, price & more

Xiaomi 14 is set to debut in India today, i.e. March 7 at 6 pm IST. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display that offers a 1.5K resolution. It comes with support for 90W Hypercharge that can charge the smartphone from 0 to 50 per cent in just 10 minutes. Xiaomi 14 is also confirmed to come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and support for Dolby Vision. It will be available in green and black colour options.

Xiaomi 14 launch: How to watch the livestream

The launch event will begin at 6 pm IST in India today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company’s YouTube page or social media handles. You can also tap on the link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Xiaomi 14 expected India price

According to the tipster Abhishek Yadav, Xiaomi 14 will be available in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant. It is likely to be priced at Rs 74,999 (box price). He further added that the smartphone will be available at Rs 65,000 in India.

Xiaomi 14 expected specifications

Xiaomi 14 has already debuted in China and is likely to come with the same specifications in India. It is likely to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display that will offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and might offer 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It might run on Android 14-based HyperOS.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32MP front-facing camera.

Xiaomi 14 is likely to be equipped with a 4,610 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

