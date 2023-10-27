Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro: First phones to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; specifications, pricing, other details

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro have been launched in the China market and the line-up is officially the first flagship smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The new smartphones are yet to be announced for the global market but the China launch gives us a good view of what to expect from Xiaomi’s latest and greatest. As expected, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro has been priced in the premium segment. The primary changes are in the camera, chipset and display.

The pricing of the devices in India might be different from the price in China but it gives us an idea of the ball park figure we can expect Xiaomi to opt for the 14 series. The new Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are available with up to 16GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. The two phones are also the first to feature Xiaomi’s new HyperOS operating system which is based on Android 14.

Xiaomi 14 Series Price

The Xiaomi 14 has been priced at CNY 3999 (roughly Rs 50,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The highest variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at CNY 4999 (roughly Rs 56,000). The Xiaomi 14 Pro starts with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at CNY 4999 (roughly Rs 56,000). The highest variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 74,000)

Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications

Operating System and Processor: The Xiaomi 14 Pro is a dual SIM (Nano) device that runs on the company’s new HyperOS interface. It is powered by the brand-new 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Display: The phone features a 6.73-inch 2.5D LTPO display with a 2K resolution (1,440x3,200 pixels) and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Memory and Storage: It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Camera: The Xiaomi 14 Pro boasts a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity and Sensors: The phone supports connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 port, Bluetooth, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes an array of sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock.

Audio and Gaming Features: The handset features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and includes an X-axis linear vibration motor for an enhanced gaming experience.

Battery: The Xiaomi 14 Pro houses a 4,880mAh battery with support for both 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also supports 10W wireless reverse charging.

Durability: Both models in the new series are IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 14 Specifications

Operating System and Processor: The Xiaomi 14 shares the same SIM and software specifications as the Xiaomi 14 Pro. It is also powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Display: The device features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,200x2,600 pixels), 460ppi pixel density, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 3000 nits and full DC dimming

Memory and Storage: The phone comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage

Camera: The Xiaomi 14 also boasts a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Connectivity and Sensors: The connectivity options and sensors on the Xiaomi 14 are identical to those on the Xiaomi 14 Pro

Battery: The Xiaomi 14 is equipped with a 4,610mAh battery that supports both 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also supports 10W wireless reverse charging.

