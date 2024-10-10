Xiaomi files patent for detachable foldable smartphone: Report

Xiaomi has reportedly filed a patent for an innovative clamshell-style foldable smartphone that can be separated into two distinct segments. The patent, uncovered by 91mobiles on the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) database, includes diagrams suggesting a sleek design reminiscent of the Xiaomi Mix Flip, which was introduced last month. In its standard, undetached form, the smartphone features a tall display and folds in half, akin to other flip-style foldable devices.

According to the images from the patent application, the device’s design allows it to function as a single unit when assembled but can also detach into two separate pieces. When closed, the smartphone exhibits a tall form factor, and, notably, it does not include an external hinge mechanism. Instead, it appears to use grooves with pogo pins on both segments, possibly for reconnection. The mechanism may involve side hinges or magnetic attachments, although the exact nature of the connection remains unconfirmed.

Intriguingly, one of the drawings suggests the device could rotate around its vertical axis, though its intended purpose remains unclear. Xiaomi has a history of experimenting with unique designs, so this possible functionality aligns with the company’s reputation for innovation.

The patent’s discovery adds to the anticipation surrounding Xiaomi’s upcoming releases, with the Xiaomi 15 Pro also expected to launch before the end of the year. However, as with any patent, there is no guarantee that Xiaomi will bring this design to market soon, or even at all. Many companies patent experimental designs that never materialise as consumer products. Yet, this development showcases Xiaomi’s ongoing exploration of creative smartphone designs.

Xiaomi has not made an official statement regarding the patent or provided any details on the potential release of this device. For now, the design remains an interesting glimpse into what could be Xiaomi’s next step in foldable technology.