Xiaomi to launch new smartphone Mi 6X (Mi A2) in China today; here's what to expect from the device

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 6X today at an event in China. Though India won't be getting any device with the name Mi 6X, we might get it Android One version under the Mi A2 moniker. The launch event can be streamed live from Xiaomi's China website.

The Mi A2 will replace the Mi A1 here in India, which has been Xiaomi's first take on Android One. So far, the company has leaked enough data about the device which includes promotional videos and even camera samples of the front camera.

Though the device will be launched in China, India might get their Android One version later this year. Xiaomi clarified that they will bring fresh stock of Mi A1 in India which goes on to indicate that the Mi A2 is still a distant launch.

Despite that, interested buyers waiting for the Mi A2 can expect numerous changes in comparison to the Mi A1. Going by the promotional videos and the leaked specifications, the device looks a lot like the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Here are the details that have surfaced so far. In the promotional video, the camera design and placement looks exactly the same as Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone is expected to feature a dual lens setup with one 12megapixel unit and the other 20megapixel module. Both sensors are expected to come with an aperture of f/1.8 to make it a better lowlight camera. The front sensor will be a 20megapixel unit with f/2.2 aperture. Similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi might use Sony sensors for this device.

Xiaomi's Mi A2/6X is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset which will be clocked at 2.0GHz. The base variant is expected to come with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, the mid variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and the top specked variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 5.99-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. The battery might be a bit disappointing by Xiaomi standards as the Mi A2/Mi 6X is expected to feature a 2910mAh battery. Another disappointment could be the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the USB Type-C might feature on the new Mi A2/Mi 6X. When launched the Mi A2 is expected to continue with the same pricing strategy as the previous iteration of the Mi A1.