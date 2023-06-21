Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet goes on sale in India on Amazon, Mi.com: Check price, sale offers, specs

Xiaomi Pad 6 debuted in India recently at a starting price of Rs 26,999. The Android tablet comes with 144Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 13MP rear camera and a battery life of up to 150 hours. The tablet competes against Apple iPad (2021), Realme Pad, OnePlus Pad and more.

Xiaomi Pad 6 is now available for purchase in India. Along with the tablet, Xiaomi also launched its accessories including a keyboard, case and a smart pen.

Xiaomi Pad 6 price, offers

Xiaomi Pad 6 has been launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant is launched at Rs 26,999 and 8GB RAM +256 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 28,999.

The keyboard for Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard will cost Rs 4,999 and will be available for purchase starting on 21 June in India. The case has been launched at Rs 1,499 and Xiaomi Smart Pen will cost you Rs 5,999.

It comes in two colour variants: Chick Mystic Blue and Classic Graphite Grey.

The tablet is now available for purchase on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank credit card. This will bring the cost of 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants to Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications, features

Xiaomi Pad 6 features an 11-inch LCD display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 550 nits. It also comes with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. For protection, the tablet comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For photography, it sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. It also comes with support for a 1.3mm travel keyboard that comes with an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. The tablet comes with quad-speaker system.

It is just 6.5mm thin and weighs 490gm, both thinner and lighter than its predecessor. It houses an 8840 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company claims that it can offer up to 150 hours of standby battery life.

