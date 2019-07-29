Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro sale starts at 12 pm today; check price in India, offers, specifications

Xiaomi had launched the new K-series smartphones- Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro earlier this month (July) for the first time in India. The smartphones which were released on July 17 were put up for their first sale on July 21. If you missed buying the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro the last time, the devices will be available to buy today (29 July) again. The smartphones will be put up on sale on Flipkart and mi.com starting at 12 pm.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Features

The Redmi K series smartphones were launched in India earlier this month and are set to take on the both OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Both the Redmi K- series phones come with a full-HD+ AMOLED display, a pop-up selfie camera setup, a brand new Aura Prime Design, and a 3D four-curved body. The phones will be offered in Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9%. The Redmi K20 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 855 SoC, backed up by up to 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, Redmi K20 is a budget offering and features a less powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC. The phone has a huge 4000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging. Both Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 come with the in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

For optics, Redmi K20 Pro comes with a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera. The other two lenses included a 13MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP sensor. On the other hand, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48-MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor. For selfies, Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 come with a pop-up camera at the front that houses a 20MP camera.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price

The price of the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in India starts from Rs 21,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 23,999. The high-end Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, whereas its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 30,999.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Offers

As far as launch offers are concerned, Airtel customers using the Rs 249 or Rs. 299 prepaid plan will get double data benefits. There will also be Airtel Thanks Gold tier benefits for the customers. Apart from that, both Redmi K20-series phones will get a Premium Hard Cover worth Rs. 999 in the retail box.

