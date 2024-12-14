Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker and Redmi Buds 6 review: Affordable audio, redefined

Xiaomi continues its tradition of offering budget-friendly gadgets with high-end features through the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker and Redmi Buds 6. Both products aim to cater to users who demand quality audio without breaking the bank. While the Sound Outdoor Speaker is designed for durability and portability, the Redmi Buds 6 promises a seamless experience for everyday use. Here’s a detailed look at their strengths and shortcomings.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker

Design and Build Quality: Rugged Yet Compact

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is built with adventure in mind, boasting a durable design that’s IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. The cylindrical body feels solid, with rubberised edges providing additional grip and protection. At just under 500 grams, it is portable enough to fit into a backpack or even hang from a carabiner using the built-in loop.

The minimalistic design is available in a single black variant, giving it a sleek, understated look that blends well in both outdoor and indoor environments.

Audio Quality: Loud and Clear

• Driver: 52mm full-range dynamic driver.

• Output: 20W high-performance speaker.

For its size and price, the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker delivers surprisingly loud and clear audio. The bass is punchy but doesn’t overpower the mids and highs, ensuring a balanced output suitable for various music genres. Whether you’re playing music in a park or using it for podcasts at home, the speaker provides consistent performance.

However, audiophiles may find the sound lacking in detail and depth compared to premium speakers. For general use, though, it’s more than adequate.

Battery Life: Long-Lasting Power

Xiaomi claims a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge, and in real-world testing, the speaker lives up to this claim. This is ideal for day trips or extended outdoor use. Charging is done via USB-C, which ensures faster and more convenient recharging.

Connectivity: Stable and Versatile

The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3, which ensures stable connections with minimal latency. Pairing the device is straightforward, and it retains connections reliably over a range of about 10 metres. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack for wired connections, adding versatility.

Verdict: An Affordable Outdoor Essential

For ₹3,999, the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is a solid option for those seeking a durable and reliable audio device for outdoor activities. While it may not satisfy audiophiles, it offers excellent value for its price and versatility.

Redmi Buds 6

Design and Comfort: Lightweight and Ergonomic

The Redmi Buds 6 maintain a sleek, minimalist design with a compact charging case. Each earbud weighs just 3.6 grams, ensuring they remain comfortable during long listening sessions. The buds come with three sizes of silicone tips, making it easy to find the right fit for noise isolation and comfort.

The matte finish on both the buds and the case resists fingerprints, adding to their aesthetic appeal.

Audio Quality: Decent for Everyday Use

• Drivers: 10mm dynamic drivers.

• Sound Profile: Balanced with a focus on bass.

The Redmi Buds 6 delivers balanced audio with good bass, clear mids, and acceptable highs. Music genres like pop, EDM, and hip-hop sound particularly good, while podcasts and calls remain crisp and clear. However, the treble could use more detail, and the overall soundstage feels narrow compared to more premium options.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode

• ANC: Up to 35dB noise reduction.

• Transparency Mode: Switch between modes seamlessly.

The ANC on the Redmi Buds 6 is effective for eliminating low-frequency background noise, such as air conditioners or distant chatter. It may struggle with higher-frequency sounds, but for the price, it performs admirably. Transparency mode is also a welcome addition, allowing ambient noise to filter through for situational awareness.

Battery Life: Reliable All-Day Performance

• Earbuds: 6 hours on a single charge.

• With Case: Up to 42 hours.

The battery life of the Redmi Buds 6 is impressive. With moderate use (listening to music, making calls), the earbuds easily last through the day. The USB-C port enables quick charging, and a 10-minute charge provides up to an hour of playback.

Controls and Connectivity: Intuitive and Reliable

The touch controls on the Redmi Buds 6 are responsive and customisable via the companion app. You can control playback, switch ANC modes, or summon your voice assistant with simple taps.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, the earbuds ensure stable connections with minimal latency, making them suitable for gaming and streaming. Dual-device pairing is also supported, allowing seamless switching between devices.

Call Quality: Clear but Not Exceptional

Each earbud has dual microphones for calls, aided by ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation). The call quality is good in quiet environments but becomes average in noisy surroundings. Voices remain clear, but background noise may occasionally seep through.

Verdict: A Value-Packed Audio Solution

At ₹2,999, the Redmi Buds 6 offer excellent value for casual users. With effective ANC, long battery life, and decent sound quality, they are a strong contender in the affordable TWS (True Wireless Stereo) segment.

Final Thoughts: A Winning Combination for Budget Audio

Both the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker and Redmi Buds 6 reflect Xiaomi’s ability to deliver quality products at an affordable price. The speaker is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who need a rugged and portable audio device, while the earbuds cater to users seeking convenience, portability, and decent sound quality with ANC.

Who should buy the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker?

Outdoor adventurers, casual listeners, and anyone needing a durable and reliable speaker.

Who should buy the Redmi Buds 6?

Commuters, casual users, and anyone looking for affordable wireless earbuds with ANC.