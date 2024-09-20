scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 14 Pro series design ahead of launch featuring curved displays, new colours

Feedback

Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 14 Pro series design ahead of launch featuring curved displays, new colours

Curved displays, redesigned camera islands, and new colour options highlight the upcoming Redmi Note 14 Pro and Pro+ models.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Xiaomi teaser Xiaomi teaser

Beijing, China, September 25, 2024 – Xiaomi has offered a sneak peek at the design of its upcoming Redmi Note 14 Pro series, showcasing the Note 14 Pro+ in a sleek "Mirror Porcelain White" finish and the Note 14 Pro in "Phantom Blue" and "Twilight Purple" colour options.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Design

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a curved display with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The most striking design element is the large, elliptical camera island with a glass dome protecting the three camera lenses and LED flash. The outer ring of the camera island showcases a textured pattern, adding a touch of sophistication.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Design

The Redmi Note 14 Pro also sports a curved display with a punch-hole cutout and a similar camera island design, but without the glass dome covering the lenses. The "Phantom Blue" and "Twilight Purple" colour options offer a vibrant and stylish aesthetic.

Enhanced Durability and Software Support

Xiaomi has confirmed that both Note 14 Pro models will boast improved shock resistance, waterproofing, and extended software support, enhancing their long-term durability and usability.

Rumoured Specifications and Global Launch

Rumours suggest that the Note 14 Pro series will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and 90W fast charging. A global launch is expected to follow in November.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 20, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement