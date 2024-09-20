Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 14 Pro series design ahead of launch featuring curved displays, new colours

Beijing, China, September 25, 2024 – Xiaomi has offered a sneak peek at the design of its upcoming Redmi Note 14 Pro series, showcasing the Note 14 Pro+ in a sleek "Mirror Porcelain White" finish and the Note 14 Pro in "Phantom Blue" and "Twilight Purple" colour options.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Design

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a curved display with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The most striking design element is the large, elliptical camera island with a glass dome protecting the three camera lenses and LED flash. The outer ring of the camera island showcases a textured pattern, adding a touch of sophistication.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Design

The Redmi Note 14 Pro also sports a curved display with a punch-hole cutout and a similar camera island design, but without the glass dome covering the lenses. The "Phantom Blue" and "Twilight Purple" colour options offer a vibrant and stylish aesthetic.

Enhanced Durability and Software Support

Xiaomi has confirmed that both Note 14 Pro models will boast improved shock resistance, waterproofing, and extended software support, enhancing their long-term durability and usability.

Rumoured Specifications and Global Launch

Rumours suggest that the Note 14 Pro series will feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and 90W fast charging. A global launch is expected to follow in November.