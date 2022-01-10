Xiaomi to launch its Hyperphone, Xiaomi 11T Pro, on Jan 19 in India

When Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 11 series in India last week, CEO Manu Jain had mentioned that the company had more plans of bringing in their proprietary 120W HyperCharge tech to more devices. Following this, Xiaomi announced that Xiaomi 11T Pro is going to launch in India on January 19, at 12 noon, and this device will come with the 120W HyperCharge technology that made its debut in India with Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to be a mid-premium offering and has already launched in China and Europe. That gives us an insight into the specs and features one can expect on the smartphone.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specs

Xiaomi 11T Pro, the one that launched in China and Europe, has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has Xiaomi’s AdaptiveSync tech that dynamically adjusts the screen refresh rate depending on the screen content.

The smartphone should have the Snapdragon 888 under the hood and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge support. The company says this charging tech is capable of powering up the battery to a 100 per cent in just 17 mins.

Xiaomi 11T Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a tele-macro lens. There is support for 8K video, HDR10+, and the AudioZoom feature that allows the smartphone to capture audio from a longer distance. For selfies and videocalls, there is a 16MP camera on the front. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

While the specs on Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge are identical, they differ on battery size and the SoC used. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has a 4,500mAh battery as compared to the 5,000mah one on the Xiaomi 11T Pro. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC instead of the Snapdragon 888 on the upcoming device.

Xiaomi is expected to bring the same specs on Xiaomi 11T Pro in India too. The device sold for 649 euros, or Rs 56,400 approx, for the 8GB/128GB variant, so the India prices should be something around that amount.

