scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Xiaomi urges CCI to recall antitrust report involving Walmart's Flipkart over confidential data concerns

Feedback

Xiaomi urges CCI to recall antitrust report involving Walmart's Flipkart over confidential data concerns

Xiaomi has asked India's Competition Commission to recall a report citing sensitive commercial data. This could potentially delay the ongoing antitrust investigation.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Flipkart (Reuters) Flipkart (Reuters)

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has asked India's antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to recall a report that found Xiaomi and Walmart's Flipkart guilty of violating competition laws. According to a report by Reuters, the company argues that the report contains sensitive commercial information that was supposed to be hidden, two anonymous sources told Reuters.

Related Articles

The antitrust investigation started in 2021, and a report was recently shared with the involved parties. Xiaomi claims that the report includes confidential business details, such as model-wise sales data, which they believe should have been redacted. Xiaomi fears that this sensitive information could be misused if not properly protected.

If the CCI agrees to recall the report, this could slow down the investigation. The watchdog previously took a similar step in August when Apple raised concerns that its confidential business data was included in an antitrust report about its app store practices.

The CCI’s investigation into Flipkart and Amazon has revealed that these e-commerce platforms favoured specific sellers and formed deals with companies like Xiaomi to launch exclusive products on their websites. This practice, the CCI argues, harms competition and consumers.

Interestingly, Xiaomi doesn’t have issues with the data in the report concerning Amazon, despite similar claims of collusion. The company is primarily focused on the report involving Flipkart and wants the CCI to recall the report, remove sensitive data, and then reissue it to all parties.

Xiaomi and Samsung are among the biggest smartphone brands in India, together controlling around 36% of the market, with Vivo following at 19%. The outcome of this investigation could have implications for their sales strategies, especially regarding exclusive online product launches.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 23, 2024, 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement