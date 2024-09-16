Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to begin on September 27: Check bank offers, smartphone deals and more

Flipkart has announced to start its Big Billion Days sale in India on September 27. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce platform has also revealed that buyers will get additional discounts on HDFC Bank cards. Notably, the Flipkart Plus members will get VIP access to the sale 24 hours prior to the actual sale i.e. September 26. During the sale, customers will get discounts and offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, home appliances, and other electronics.

As per the teasers, smartphone models that will be available for sale on discounted prices and offers during the sale include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As for the Android devices, Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and other smartphones, will also be available at lower price.

Not just smartphones, a teaser image for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2024 reveals that the iPad 9th generation will be priced at ‘₹18,XXX’, indicating it will be available for under Rs 20,000. At this price point, the Apple tablet is set to offer strong competition to recently launched Android tablets.

Nothing has revealed that some of its products will also be available at a discount during this sale. The CMF Watch Pro will be available at a price of Rs 2,999, while CMF Watch Pro 2 atRs 4,999. The CMF Buds are priced at a special Rs 1,999; CMF Buds Pro 2 will be available at a price of Rs 3,499, and CMF Neckband Pro can be bought at a price of Rs 1,799. Additionally, Nothing Ear (a) will sell at a discounted price of Rs 5,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO — Flipkart Group, stated, “The Big Billion Days is not just a shopping event at Flipkart - it is a symbol of how digital commerce can uplift an entire ecosystem of stakeholders - from sellers, MSMEs, to D2C brands and international labels. As India’s festive season begins, we remain committed to creating value for the entire nation - from customers seeking affordability to sellers and local manufacturers scaling their reach. This year’s ‘The Big Billion Days’ will once again redefine the possibilities of e-commerce by driving inclusivity, innovation and sustainable growth across the board. Our vision remains steadfast in playing a pivotal role to shape the future of India’s digital economy.”