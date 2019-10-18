Yamaha Music launches soundbars with built-in Alexa voice control

It's the race to become smart. An increasing number of headphones, speakers and soundbars are coming up with Amazon's built-in smart assistant Alexa. The latest to join the fray is Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation Japan that has launched soundbars - YAS 109 and YAS 209 - with built-in Alexa voice control.

Claiming to offer immersive sound experience in addition to integration of voice assistants, these soundbars are Wi-Fi-enabled and can play music through Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Alexa-supported music services. Design-wise, both soundbars have an ultra-slim design, can be placed in front of TVs or mounted on the wall without the need of additional bracket.

Priced at Rs 23,990, the YAS-109 comes with built-in subwoofers for rich and deep bass in a compact size. The YAS-209 has a separate wireless subwoofer, providing flexible placement options and even more expressive bass for Rs 35,490.

The built-in Alexa feature can be used to control volume. There is a dedicated remote to initiate Alexa control. Additionally, Alexa can be muted when desired or turned off completely when the soundbar is powered down based on user preferences.

These soundbars incorporate Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround decoding as well as DTS Virtual:X for immersive virtual 3D surround sound. The company claims that the post-processing technology creates a life-like 3D sound field - from around and above you - without needing separate speakers. Improving audibility and clarity of dialogue in movies and TV shows while maintaining overall sonic quality, the two features Yamaha Clear Voice technology. For connectivity, the soundbars support HDMI input and output with ARC, CEC, enabling audio control with compatible TV remotes and optical input. 4K high dynamic range (HDR) video is supported for use with HDMI-connected 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc players or 4K streaming media players. Both soundbars support CEC, enabling audio control with compatible TV remotes. The new soundbars can also be paired with smartphones using Bluetooth.

Like most of the premium audio products, even Yamaha Music has a mobile application available for both Android and iOS platform, which can be used to control the soundbar. The same app allows for playback of music stored on a smartphone via Wi-Fi.

Keegan Paes, Assistant Manager Marketing, Yamaha Music India says, "The Yamaha Music YAS 109 and YAS 209 soundbars with built-in Alexa voice control will set a new benchmark in the Indian audio market. The powerful blend of immersive and life-like audio experience, an ultra-slim design and an array of advanced features will certainly make it a treat for music and movie enthusiasts."

These two new soundbars will be available exclusively at authorised Yamaha AV dealers.