Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

TECHNOLOGY
News
You can now create your own AI songs with Microsoft’s AI chatbot Copilot; here’s how

You can now create your own AI songs with Microsoft’s AI chatbot Copilot; here’s how

In order to start making music, Copilot users only need to sign on to their accounts and enable the Suno plug-in or click on the logo that says, “Make music with Suno.”

Microsoft Copilot Microsoft Copilot
SUMMARY
  • Microsoft’s AI chatbot Copilot will now be able to churn out AI songs on demand
  • They have teamed up with Suno AI
  • The Cambridge-based AI music startup Suno offers a tool on Discord that can compose an original song

Microsoft's AI chatbot Copilot has taken a melodious leap, partnering with Suno, a Cambridge-based AI music startup, to facilitate the creation of AI-generated songs on demand. This collaboration introduces a new plug-in on Discord, enabling Copilot users to harness Suno's musical composition capabilities through the Microsoft chatbot.

With this integration, Copilot users simply need to log into their accounts and activate the Suno plug-in or select the option labelled "Make music with Suno." To craft a musical piece, users are prompted to conceive a concise text prompt, typically one or two lines, outlining their envisioned song. Examples such as "craft a folk melody echoing Alaska's summer vibes" or "compose a feline-inspired tune akin to Cat Power's style" were personally experimented with on Suno via Discord.

Upon inputting these prompts into Copilot, Suno swiftly generates an original composition, usually lasting a minute or two, accompanied by a transcript of the lyrics.

This innovation aligns with the trend of major tech entities exploring generative AI music tools. Meta's open-source AudioCraft and Google's YouTube tool are also in the fray, producing music based on text prompts or hummed tunes.

Additionally, a cadre of AI music startups, including Soundful, Magenta, Beatbox, Soundraw, Loudly, Boomy, Beatoven.ai, and others, are vying in this burgeoning landscape.

For users of Suno's free tier, commercialising AI-generated songs on platforms like YouTube or Spotify is prohibited. However, paid subscribers obtain commercial rights to their musical creations. It's noteworthy that Suno retains ownership of songs generated by free users, although sharing on social platforms or non-commercial utilisation remains permissible for these compositions.

As the realm of AI-generated music expands, this collaboration between Microsoft's Copilot and Suno heralds a new era of accessible, algorithmically composed melodies, providing a glimpse into the evolving potential of AI-driven creativity.

Check out how we made a song on the fly with the help of Suno AI

Published on: Dec 20, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
