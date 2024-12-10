You can now help design Manchester City kit with help of AI, winner to debut in 2026

Manchester City is inviting fans to create the club’s future kit using AI, marking a groundbreaking intersection of football and technology. In collaboration with Puma and DeepObjects, the club has launched an AI-driven text-to-image uniform generator that allows fans to design the official third kit for the 2026-2027 season.

The winning design, chosen by fan votes and expert panels, will be worn by players during the season and sold to supporters, giving fans a rare opportunity to leave their mark on the club’s history.

To participate, fans must create an account on the platform (https://aicreator.puma.com) and use the AI tool to generate their designs. Prompts like “abstract,” “emotive brushstrokes,” or “dream visions” guide the style of the AI-generated creations. The platform generates four options based on the input, which can then be customised with different collar styles, trim colours, and badges.

Participants have 15 credits to create designs, with each design costing one credit. Only two designs can be submitted for the contest, which closes on December 20.

Fan ratings, along with input from Manchester City and Puma experts, will determine the final winner.

Ahead of the competition, Manchester City players Ederson, Stefan Ortega, and Rico Lewis used the Puma AI Creator to design a goalkeeper kit. Inspired by the net of a football goal, the kit is set to become the first AI-generated soccer uniform worn in a professional match, according to the club.

The contest launch coincides with a challenging time for Manchester City. The club has faced a dip in form and is under scrutiny due to an ongoing investigation into alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules.