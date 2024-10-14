'Scams se bacho': Meta launches new safety campaign for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook users

Meta has launched a new safety campaign titled 'Scams se Bacho' in collaboration with Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana. The WhatsApp and Instagram parent company claims that the campaign aims to educate the public on how to stay safe from cyber fraud and scams, promoting safer online practices. The initiative also tries to align with government efforts, supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

Ayushmann Khurrana is featured in a film for the campaign as a vigilant wedding guest who uses humour and quick thinking to save others from falling victim to scams. The film emphasises practical safety features available on Meta platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. These features include two-factor authentication, group privacy settings, and the ability to block and report suspicious accounts, all designed to help users protect themselves from scams.

Commenting on the campaign, Ayushmann Khurrana highlighted the importance of staying vigilant in today's digital landscape. He noted that online scams are becoming increasingly convincing, and it is crucial for people to be aware of how to protect themselves. Meta's Vice President and Head of Public Policy, Shivnath Thukral, added that combatting online scams requires cooperative efforts and investment in safety tools and education.

The campaign showcases common scams such as OTP scams that compromise user accounts, impersonation scams where fraudsters create a false sense of urgency to extract money, and trading and investment scams that promise unrealistic returns. Meta has also made significant investments in safety, with over 40,000 employees working on security initiatives and $20 billion invested since 2016. The company has also launched more than 50 safety tools in the last three years, aimed at keeping users informed and secure online.