You might soon be able to exit WhatsApp groups without too much drama

WhatsApp might soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to exit WhatsApp groups quietly without notifying all members. Currently, if you exit a WhatsApp group, there is an in-chat notification, in the form of a change in the group structure, that informs everyone in the group that someone has exited the group. Once the change rolls out, only admins of the group will be notified once someone exits it.

This was spotted by WABetaInfo and reports mention that this new feature will also be making its way to WhatsApp Communities. WhatsApp Communities is a feature on the platform that allows admins to club groups together based on interests. The new feature is going to be available to all groups and communities on the platform and users will not have to make any changes in the settings to facilitate this.

As seen in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will provide disclosure of an exit only to admins and no one except the admins will be able to see that a user has left. The feature is currently being tested on the WhatsApp Desktop app but it is going to roll out on Android and iOS both.

(Photo: WABetaInfo)

This new feature is actually going to be very handy as it will allow users to exit groups without drama, especially if they have been added to a group they really don’t want to be a part of. While on the surface this appears as WhatsApp respecting users' privacy and choice, there is a bigger picture, as TechRadar pointed out.

The WhatsApp Communities feature is expected to be used extensively in the future and this new feature will allow users to leave groups that they are not interested in without “hurting the sentiments of other members”.

Of course, you still might need to handle a miffed admin, but that might be easier to do than dealing with the emotions of a whole group.

